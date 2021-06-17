Miley Cyrus’ Pride concert special ‘Stand by You’ features Maren Morris, Madonna medley & more

Courtesy Peacock

Earlier this month, Miley Cyrus filmed a concert at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium for her upcoming Peacock streaming special, Stand by You, in honor of Pride Month. Now we’ve got all the details on the special guests she welcomed and the songs she’ll be performing.

In addition to her own hits like “The Climb” and “Party in the U.S.A.,” Miley will also cover songs that fit the theme of Pride Month, such as Cyndi Lauper‘s “True Colors,” ABBA‘s “Dancing Queen,” Cher‘s “Believe,” and The Pretenders‘ “I’ll Stand By You.” In addition, she’ll do a medley of Madonna hits: “Music,” “Express Yourself” and “Like a Prayer.”

Guests who join Miley for the concert include Maren Morris and country stars Little Big Town, Brothers Osborne and Mickey Guyton, among others. Of note, TJ Osborne, the lead singer of Brothers Osborne, recently came out, making him the only openly gay country artist signed to a major label.

On Instagram, Miley wrote, “I’ve got a lot of guests. A lot of #Pride. AND A LOT OF WARDROBE CHANGES…We brought ALOT of LOVE into the legendary @theryman – See you there!”

Miley Cyrus Presents Stand by You premieres on Friday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock.

