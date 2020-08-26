Miley Cyrus reflects on seven years since "Wrecking Ball": "Feels like only yesterday"

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

This week, Miley Cyrus marked the seventh anniversary of the release of what is so far her only Billboard Hot 100 number-one hit to date, “Wrecking Ball.”

Posting a clip of the song’s iconic video — which depicted her riding naked on an actual wrecking ball and licking a sledgehammer suggestively — Miley wrote on Instagram, “7 years of Wrecking Ball. My concept of time is completely askew. Feels like a lifetime ago…but somehow only yesterday.”

“Thank you for all the support you gave me then and of course the love you’re continuing to show my art today,” she added. “Forever grateful & inspired.”

During an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe last week, Miley talked about the song and the video, which has since racked up more than a billion views.

“I had to, like, experience heartbreak to get to that song. I had to live it,” Miley said, noting that she didn’t have a hand in writing “Wrecking Ball.”

“It wasn’t a song that got sent to me on a demo and I just go ‘Cut it.’ I was living it publicly and…getting shamed at that time for the nudity in the video, and me pushing sexual boundaries, and beginning to experiment, being a pro-weed activist — and it was just all of it at the time.”

During that same era, Miley also made her notorious, sexually suggestive appearance on the MTV VMAs, which at the time was treated as though it marked the decline of Western Civilization.

Her appearance this Sunday on the VMAs, during which she’ll perform her new song “Midnight Sky,” will likely be much less controversial…but you never can tell with Miley.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.