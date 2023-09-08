Miley Cyrus reportedly joins her mom on her honeymoon

NOUA UNU Studio

It’s quite an unusual honeymoon when your child makes it a party of three.

People has obtained a photo which shows Miley Cyrus with her mom, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, and Tish’s new husband, former Prison Break star Dominic Purcell, on their Hawaiian honeymoon. In the picture, Miley’s standing in the ocean on the Big Island with her mom and Purcell wearing a snorkel mask.

Tish and Purcell married August 19; Miley was one of the bridesmaids and walked her mom down the aisle. According to Vogue, Miley also helped Purcell plan how he’d pop the question.

Miley told Vogue, “To see my mom this happy and in love is very emotional for me. Dom and my mom share the sweetest, most genuine love … [to] stand beside my mother and give her away to Dom is a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

On Thursday, Miley concluded her “Used To Be Young” TikTok series, which ran for 42 installments and featured her talking about notable moments in her life and career.

On Instagram, she wrote, “Today my #UsedToBeYoung Tik Tok series came to an end. The journey is far from over & I’m looking forward to sharing my life with you through music in this next chapter. Thank you for your support over the years. Let’s continue to grow together. Love always, Miley.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.