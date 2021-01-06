Miley Cyrus says her cover of a Metallica hit featuring Elton John & RHCP drummer is on the way

Alana O’Herlihy

Last year, Miley Cyrus said she was working on a “Metallica covers album.” Now it appears as though it’s not an entire album of “Miley sings Metallica,” but simply her contribution to an album that will feature other artists. However, her contribution will likely be the most star-studded track on the record.

Speaking to London’s Capital FM, Miley explains, “I’m doing a song for Metallica’s cover record. I did a…cover of ‘Nothing Else Matters’ featuring Elton John on the piano.”

She added that famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma is also featured on the track, as is Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and “so many all-stars.”

Andrew Watt produced the song — he’s worked on Miley’s latest album, Plastic Hearts, and has collaborated with everyone from Dua Lipa to Ozzy Osbourne.

“I’m really stoked, I mean, having Elton John and Metallica and me, it’s just…I love when ingredients don’t quite fit or it seems like a concoction that no one would ever put together,” Miley explained. “And you gotta have someone wild enough like Watt that’ll take that risk.”

No word on when we’ll be able to hear this “concoction,” but there are a number of live videos of Miley out there singing “Nothing Else Matters” if you want a preview.

By Andrea Dresdale

