Miley Cyrus says "there was too much conflict" in marriage with Liam Hemsworth

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Miley Cyrus laid it all out on the table and dropped some major bombshells during her tell-all interview with Howard Stern.

The 28-year-old pop star chatted with the radio host on Wednesday about her life and career from her Disney days until now, including her previous relationship with actor Liam Hemsworth. The pair were together for a decade, married in 2018, and split in 2019.

When asked whether alcohol played a role in the demise of their relationship, the “Midnight Sky” singer, who has been candid about her sobriety and also falling off of that wagon, said it was not a factor.

However, she did admit to holding on to the relationship after their Malibu home burned in the California wildfires and she “lost everything.”

“Me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it and not wanting to go, you know, ‘What could be purposeful about this?’ I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him,” she said. “And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.”

Miley added that, in the end, “there was too much conflict” with the Hunger Games actor.

“When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone,” she said. “I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”

When it comes to relationships these days though, the pop star shared that it’s been “really interesting and challenging” amid the coronavirus pandemic but shared that she’s found other ways to connect with people.

“I do a lot of FaceTime sex,” she cheekily revealed.

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.