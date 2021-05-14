Miley Cyrus scores overall TV and streaming deal with NBCUniversal

NBC

Miley Cyrus is taking her talents back to TV.

According to Variety, the singer has inked a deal with NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

As part of the deal, Miley’s production company Hopetown Entertainment — which she runs along with her mom Tish Cyrus — will develop scripted and unscripted projects for various NBCU properties. Miley will have the option to serve as producer, performer and/or host on any number of programs for the network.

In addition, Miley will star in three specials for NBCU, starting with the one-hour Pride concert special Stand By You, for Peacock. The special was filmed in Nashville and features Miley singing her hits and covering classics “all in the spirit of Pride.”

“I have had an incredible long-lasting relationship with NBC for years,” Miley says in a statement obtained by Variety. “Many memorable moments in my career have been shared and supported by NBCU. This feels like a natural progression and I am looking forward to creating content that we love and hope everyone who watches does too.”

She adds, “We’re starting this journey together with a Pride special on Peacock to celebrate a month we both want to highlight with this concert event.”

Miley is the latest female pop artist to score a deal with NBC, following Meghan Trainor and Demi Lovato.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.