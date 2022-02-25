Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, Adam Lambert and more react to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Isabel Infantes/Europa Press via Getty Images

More celebrities are coming forward to express their dismay over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which began early Thursday morning local time.

Billie Eilish took to her Instagram story to share images of Ukrainians sheltering in subway stations as their cities are rocked by explosions and captioned it with two broken heart emojis. She also shared Unicef’s post that expressed, “The children of Ukraine need peace, desperately, now.”

Miley Cyrus was more forceful, writing on her story, “I am standing in solidarity with everyone in Ukraine who is affected by this attack and with our global community who is calling for an immediate end to this violence.” She also said she filmed the music video for “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.

Demi Lovato also took to their story to say they “Stand with Ukraine,” while Justin Bieber urged on his story to “Pray for Ukraine.”

Adam Lambert shared on his story an article from The Washington Post titled “Putin’s invasion of Ukraine echoes Hitler’s takeover of Czechoslovakia.”

Camila Cabello also took to Instagram to share a “great thought” from author Leah Thomas’s book The Intersectional Environmentalist that read, in part, “We did not wake up in a different world today — we woke up in the same world that continues to place profit over planet, destruction over humanity and violence over empathy and compassion. We need global systems change to end the continuous suffering.”

Shawn Mendes shared a poem by Ilya Kaminsky to his story, called We Lived Happily During the War. It reads in part, “And when they bombed other people’s houses, we protested but not enough, we opposed them but not enough.”

Andy Grammer also shared a snippet of The Promulgation of Universal Peace, which was written in 1912, to his story. He highlighted the section of the anxieties mothers feel about sending their beloved sons to war. “Having brought him through dangers and difficulties to the age of maturity, how agonizing then to sacrifice him upon the battlefield! Therefore, the mothers will not sanction war nor be satisfied with it,” it reads in part.

While Kelly Clarkson didn’t speak directly about the invasion of Ukraine, she chose to sing Nena‘s “99 Red Balloons” on her daily talk show on Friday. The 1983 track is considered an anti-war protest song.

