Miley Cyrus teases new album, new song called "Midnight Sky"

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Miley Cyrus’ long-delayed album, She Is Miley Cyrus, is coming soon.

The singer began teasing the new music on social media Tuesday, posting a throwback clip of her music video for the 2008 song “Start All Over.” She captioned the clip, “Meet Miley Cyrus….. again. #SheIsComing #ButForRealThisTime.”

Miley then posted a video Wednesday teasing a new song. In a neon-lit studio, Miley poses in a white tank top and sunglasses as the track plays in the background. A teaser of the song, called “Midnight Sky,” is also available for you to add to your Instagram Story with the Instagram Music feature.

“It’s been a long night and the mirror is tellin’ me to go home/ But it’s been a long time since I’ve felt this good on my own/ Nine years went by with my hands tied up in your ropes/ Forever and ever, no more,” Miley sings, presumably referencing her relationship to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

After releasing her She Is Coming EP in May 2019, Miley had plans to release two more EPs that, together with the first, would form a complete album called She Is Miley Cyrus. But following her split from Liam, she decided the music needed some revamping.

Last November, Miley also underwent vocal cord surgery, delaying new music further.

Miley still hasn’t announced the official new release date for She Is Miley Cyrus.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.