Miley Cyrus thinks Billie Eilish is “the coolest”

Add another member to Billie Eilish’s growing celebrity fan club.

Speaking to British Vogue, Miley Cyrus praises the “Your Power” singer, declaring, “There are always new emerging artists that are super interesting. I love Billie Eilish. I think she’s just the coolest. I love her, her messaging. I’d love to work with her.”

Miley, whose latest album Plastic Hearts features collaborations with both Dua Lipa and Joan Jett, was also asked to choose between pop and rock. She says she can’t, explaining, “It depends on what kind of mood I’m in. Some days the toughest choice I have to make is Britney [Spears] or Courtney [Love]. Those are usually my big decisions, my big dilemmas.”

Meanwhile, Miley’s keeping busy with a Pride Month show Tuesday night in Nashville called Stand By You — but only for fans who’ve gotten the COVID-19 shot.

“If you’re in Nashville & vaxxed: come celebrate pride month with me and some v special friends!” she tweeted. “gonna be singing covers and original songs with hand picked guests who are a part or allies of the community!”

As previously reported, Miley will do an online “8D performance” Thursday in partnership with Magnum ice cream. On July 4th, she’ll headline the grand opening of Resorts World Las Vegas — the new casino that’s set to host residencies from Katy Perry, Carrie Underwood, Celine Dion and more. Miley’s performance will be simulcast on the resort’s 100,000-square-foot LED screen so people on Las Vegas Boulevard can enjoy it as well.

