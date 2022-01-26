Miley Cyrus to headline Steven Tyler’s Grammy Awards viewing party

Vijat Mohindra/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Miley Cyrus has booked her next gig and it’s with rock legend Steven Tyler. The “Midnight Sky” singer will headline the Aerosmith frontman’s Janie’s Fund Grammy Awards Viewing Party, set for April 3 at the Hollywood Palladium.

In a press release, Tyler officially announced Miley as this year’s entertainer for the fourth annual edition of gala, which raises funds for his Janie’s Fund charity. Tyler chose Miley because of her support for Janie’s Fund, which aims to help female victims of abuse and neglect.

“The support that this GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party has received is incredibly moving, and we can’t wait to continue the tradition this year,” Steven said in an official statement. “Miley joined me in this important work when we launched Janie’s Fund in 2015 and is a powerful voice and advocate for women. I can’t think of another artist that better aligns with our mission…It’s going to be an incredible night.”

Aside from a special performance, the festivities will include an auction, a red carpet, a cocktail hour and more. Among those serving as event chairs are Aerosmith, John Stamos, Paula Abdul, Randy Jackson and Jim Carrey. Andrea Bocelli, Sir Elton John and Lionel Richie will serve as honorary event chairs.

Tyler’s first viewing party was held in 2018 and, since then, the event has raised more than $7.6 million for Janie’s Fund. The charity gets its name from the 1989 Aerosmith hit “Janie’s Got a Gun,” which is about a girl who takes revenge on an abusive parent.

