Miley Cyrus to salute frontline heroes during 2021 NCAA Men's Final Four

On April 3, Miley will perform during the Capital One Tournament Central show, which will air on CBS in between the first and second National Semifinal games. The event, called Tribute to Frontline Heroes, will take place in front of an audience made up of workers that will include Indiana University Health system staff.

Miley will sing her hits and tracks from her latest album Plastic Hearts.

Coverage of the NCAA Final Four National Semifinals begins Saturday, April at 5 p.m. ET on CBS, with pre-game coverage starting at 3 p.m. ET.

Miley also performed for essential workers at the TikTok Tailgate event ahead of last month’s Super Bowl.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.