Millie Bobby Brown is “down” to play Halsey in biopic

Looks like we might see Halsey collaborate on something with Millie Bobby Brown after all …

The singer guested on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday and spoke about wanting the Stranger Things ﻿actress to play them in a biopic. Halsey said it “would be great” if Brown wanted to do something like that, but admitted they might not be “famous enough to cast Millie.”

“Millie would be so great. It’s kind of uncanny how much we look alike!” Halsey said of their similarities. “We actually look like sisters.”

Well, it looks like Halsey might get their wish because Brown has responded.

The young actress shared the viral clip of Halsey’s dream casting to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “sooooo down.”

While this may be the first time the actress has referenced the pair’s uncanny resemblances, Halsey has been aware of it for a while and tweeted out earlier this month, “When are Millie Bobby Brown and I gonna play sisters in something this is getting out of hand.”

So far nothing appears to be in the works, but fans are hopeful the ball is officially rolling on some sort of collaboration.

