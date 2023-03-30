‘Modern Family’ star Julie Bowen thinks she could show Harry Styles “a good time”

Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Back in January, actress Julie Bowen rolled up to Harry Styles‘ concert in Inglewood, California, holding a heart-shaped sign with a bold message: “Harry, I’m old, but I know what I’m doing!” She told the story behind the sign Thursday on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Bowen, 53, explained that she went to see Harry, 29, with several kids, including her son, all of whom had made signs, so she decided to get in on the fun. “I think, like, he could do worse than me,” she told Jennifer. “I mean, I’m not the youngest, but I think I could show him a good time.”

Regarding the concert, the Modern Family star said she was in the pit screaming. “He split his pants, it was so exciting,” she raved. She then joked, “Harry, if you’d like to slide into my DMs, just do it.”

Last year, Bowen went on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about her love for Harry, declaring that she’d come out of “[dating] retirement” for him.

“He’s got that … energy … where they’re so gorgeous and sexy, but there’s so much joy that you don’t feel dirty about what’s happening in your pants,” Bowen said. “He’s just bringing the joy and the light and the Watermelon Sugar. You just feel good about the whole experience.”

Based on his dating history, Harry does seem to like older women, but whether or not he’s single right now is up in the air; he was recently seen kissing model/actress Emily Ratajkowski in Tokyo.

