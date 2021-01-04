"Mood" is back at number one as Dua Lipa scores third top-10 hit

ABC

The Billboard Hot 100 is in that 2021 “Mood.”

While last week’s top 10 was full of Christmas songs, they’ve now all dropped out — except for Mariah Carey, hanging on at number nine. That means songs that were hits before the holidays can now advance back up the chart.

Take “Mood.” The song from 24kGoldn and Iann Dior has jumped back to number one from number seven on the chart. It’s the fourth time the song has returned to the top: The first time was back in October, after whichit did it again in November and yet again in December. The only other song in history that’s returned to the top four times is Drake‘s “Nice for What.”

Meanwhile, The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” re-enters the Hot 100 at number three after being removed from the chart entirely based on a bunch of boring technicalities that you can read about over at Billboard.com. The publication says it’s the highest re-entry in the chart’s history.

Dua Lipa‘s “Levitating” has jumped from 27 to 10, marking the U.K. star’s third top 10 in the U.S. The others include “Don’t Start Now” and “New Rules.” And Justin Bieber‘s “Holy” has rebounded from 21 to number four, while “Dynamite,” by BTS, has jumped from 44 to number five.

By Andrea Dresdale

