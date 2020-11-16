"Mood" is number one for a fourth week as "Blinding Lights" ties a chart record

Hey, 24kGoldn & iann dior — why you always on top of the Billboard Hot 100?

The two artists’ hit song “Mood” is number one for a fourth week on the Hot 100 and for the first time, it’s also the most-streamed song of the week. That’s partly due to the release of a remix of the song featuring Justin Bieber and J Balvin.

In addition to the Hot 100 and the Streaming Songs chart, “Mood” is also number-one on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts, as well as the Radio Songs chart.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd’s smash “Blinding Lights” is number five on the Hot 100; it’s the 39th week the song has spent in that chart’s top 10. That means it now ties the record Post Malone‘s “Circles” set earlier this year for most weeks ever spent in the top 10 of that chart in history.

Finally, “I Hope,” Gabby Barrett’s hit duet with Charlie Puth, has now risen to number three on the Hot 100 — a new high. It took the song 46 weeks to climb that high, which sets a new record for the longest journey ever to the top three. The previous record was 43 weeks, set by Imagine Dragons‘ “Radioactive” back in 2013.

The song’s new position is due to increased sales after the two artists performed “I Hope” on the Country Music Association Awards on November 11.

By Andrea Dresdale

