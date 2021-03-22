More details of Demi Lovato's new album revealed

Island Records

We’ve got a few more details about Demi Lovato‘s Dancing with the Devil… The Art of Starting Over.

In her cover story for Paper magazine, we learn that Demi’s collaboration with Ariana Grande is called “Met Him Last Night.” Demi posted what appears to be a brief snippet on her socials. We also learn that rapper Saweetie is featured on the album, joining Demi on a “female empowerment anthem” called “My GFs are My BFs.” Saweetie posted a clip on her socials.

And over the weekend, Demi further revealed that Noah Cyrus is also joining her on the album.

Paper also notes that one of Demi’s new songs that doesn’t have a guest on it is called “The Kind of Lover I Am,” in which she openly embraces her queerness, singing about how it “doesn’t matter if you’re a woman or a man.”

Demi’s new tell-all documentary Dancing with the Devil premieres on YouTube tomorrow. As for the album, which arrives April 2, she tells Paper, “Even though [the album] is not technically a soundtrack to the documentary, it kind of is. If you were to follow the track listing in order, it really goes to the way my life has played out over the last year.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.