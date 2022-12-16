Music notes: Aaron Carter, Post Malone, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey, Harry Styles and Meghan Trainor

Aaron Carter‘s fiancée, Melanie Martin, regained full custody of their 1-year-old son, Prince, TMZ reports. The pair lost custody of Prince in September due to concerns of domestic violence and drug abuse. The infant was being cared for by Melanie’s mother, Jane. Melanie said, “Aaron would be so happy knowing I got him back.”

Post Malone scored his fourth music video to amass over 1 billion views. His 2015 breakout, “White Iverson,” made YouTube’s Billion Views Club, joining his other offerings “Rockstar,” “Sunflower” and “Congratulations.”

Thanks to the “Wednesday Dance” craze that’s taking over TikTok, Lady Gaga‘s “Bloody Mary” is back on the charts. Billboard said the 2011 song is number 35 on the Global music chart, which excludes U.S. data.

Speaking of Gaga, actress Margot Robbie is excited that she will be playing Harley Quinn, Robbie’s former role, in the Joker sequel. “I think she’s going to do an amazing job! I’m so excited, it’s all I could have ever hoped for Harley,” the actress told Entertainment Tonight.

A taping of Mariah Carey‘s Madison Square Garden concert won’t just broadcast on CBS next week, it’ll also broadcast internationally on MTV next Friday, December 23.

Billboard named Harry Styles the second biggest pop artist of 2022, citing the massive success of his third album, Harry’s House, his multiple acting gigs, all the Grammy nods he secured and his major tour.

Meghan Trainor is featured in a new teaser for Australian Idol, which she’ll be judging for the first time. The clip shows Meghan exploring Down Under to find the country’s next biggest star, including asking a girl named Naomi to sing for her. We’ll find out if Naomi is a diamond in the rough when the new season premieres next month.

