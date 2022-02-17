Music Notes: Adam Lambert, AJR, Rihanna and Andy Grammer

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

SunFest is back after a two-year hiatus. The music festival has unveiled its impressive lineup, which includes Adam Lambert, Goo Goo Dolls, Boys II Men, Melissa Etheridge, AJR and many others taking the stage between April 28 and May 1 on the West Palm Beach waterfront. Tickets are on sale on the SunFest website, where you can also check out the complete four-day lineup.

Speaking of AJR, the “Bang!” singers decided to sit down with their “Ordinaryish People” collaborators, Blue Man Group, for an impromptu interview. But it becomes apparent BMG was forced into it after holding up signs that read “We’re here against our will,” “AJR made us to this video to promote their tour,” and “Please send help.” BMG will appear on select dates during AJR’s OK Orchestra tour.

Rihanna‘s Fenty Beauty brand is coming to Ulta, the singer confirmed Thursday. The singer shared a picture of her holding up the chain’s signature orange bag and revealed Fenty is officially part of the “fam.” Previously, Fenty could only be purchased at Sephora or on the Fenty Beauty online store, so this means it’s even easier for fans to get their hands on Rihanna’s brand.

﻿Andy Grammer ﻿shouted out one of his youngest fans, who is battling leukemia. “EMMA! Reading about your story this morning made my heart explode! And to think you are DANCING through the struggles this world has sent you,” Andy wrote. He also shared the message her mother sent that explained how Emma, who is nine, would dance to “Lease on Life” to help her through treatment, and added a video of Emma dancing with her nurses.

