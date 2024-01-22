Music notes: Adele, Jennifer Lopez and more

Adele is a Zac Efron fan just like the rest of us. At her most recent Weekends with Adele show in Las Vegas, Adele said The Iron Claw was her favorite film of 2023. “So obviously there’s loads of great movies, but if you haven’t seen it, Iron Claw was my favorite movie of the year,” Adele said. “I was so blown away by Zac Efron in [The Iron Claw], and at the end I cried for two hours. So my favorite movie of the year is Iron Claw.”

The 2024 Razzie Award nominations have been revealed, which honor (or dishonor, rather) the worst films and performances of the year. This time around, Jennifer Lopez has been nominated in the Worst Actress category for her role in Netflix’s The Mother.

Justin Timberlake has revealed the cover art and release date for his newest single, “Selfish.” On Monday, Justin broke the news by posting a photo of the apparent cover art to his social media. “1.25,” he captioned the photo, meaning that his new music will arrive this Thursday, January 25. He also posted the image to his Instagram Story, confirming the track will drop that day at 8 a.m.

It’s been a long time coming. Netflix has announced that the Britney Spears-led coming-of-age film Crossroads will stream on its service in February. “the first movie to ever star the one and only britney spears has never been available on streaming… but that’s about to change!” the official Netflix account wrote on Instagram. “so thrilled to announce that CROSSROADS will finally be available on netflix … GLOBALLY … starting february 15.”

