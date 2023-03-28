Music notes: AJR, BTS’ Jimin, Elton John, Lady Gaga, Mariah Carey and more

﻿AJR﻿ cryptically teased what appeared to be new music on Instagram and captioned it, “Something’s coming.” The clip includes the lyrics, “When we go down/ When kingdom come/ Don’t look at me/ Don’t look at me/ I’m just too dumb.”

BTS‘ Jimin is the group’s first member to have a solo song crack the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100. His song “Set Me Free, Pt. 2” bowed at #30.

Speaking of BTS, Jungkook has been named the new ambassador of fashion brand Calvin Klein. His first campaign debuted Tuesday, which asks, “What makes an icon?”

﻿BLACKPINK﻿’s ﻿Jisoo﻿ is readying the release of her solo song “Flower” and released the teaser for it on Tuesday. The song arrives Friday, March 31.

Lady Gaga rang in her 36th birthday Tuesday and received some big birthday love from Sir Elton John. He honored her on Instagram, writing, “Happy Birthday to an inspirational talent, a fabulous godmother to our boys, and a wonderful friend! Love you.”

Speaking of birthdays, Mariah Carey celebrated her “anniversary” — she doesn’t do birthdays — on Monday by sharing videos of her having fun in the ocean. She captioned one post, “Celebratory splash at 3:27 on 3.27!” She shared another video of her watching a shark from the safety of her boat.

Social media influencers were flown out to South Australia for an “exclusive” Sam Smith concert — in exchange for a few posts about it on social media, the country’s ABC reports. This was part of a plan by the South Australian Tourism Commission to promote the region. Influencers also got free meals and comped hotel stays as part of the campaign.

