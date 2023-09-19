Music notes: Ally Brooke, Jonas Brothers and more

Another night, another Taylor Swift outing with her gal pals. The singer was spotted out to dinner in NYC with Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz and Barbie director Greta Gerwig on Monday, September 18. Zoë and Laura worked together on Big Little Lies, while Laura worked with Greta on Little Women and starred in Taylor’s “Bejeweled” video.

After recording Latin and EDM music, former Fifth Harmony member Ally Brooke has returned to pop. Her new single “Gone to Bed” will be out September 29 and is now available to presave.

Bruno Mars is set to perform at the Qatar Formula 1 Grand Prix 2023 next month. He’ll play the post-race concert on Sunday, October 8. The Grand Prix weekend kicks off October 6 at Lusail International Circuit in Doha.

The Jonas Brothers want to kick start your fitness routine. They’re teaming up with VR fitness app Supernatural to bring their greatest hits to a bunch of different workout classes, including boxing and a cardio class called Flow. The JoBros collab launches Monday, September 25.

John Mayer opened for Ed Sheeran in a pinch at his Gillette Stadium show in July, and now, Ed is returning the favor. Ed will be John’s opening act at a benefit concert to support the Heart and Armor Foundation, set to take place Tuesday night, September 19, at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

