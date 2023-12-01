Music notes: Ariana Grande, Olivia Rodrigo and more

Bowen Yang has nothing but nice words to say about Ariana Grande. The Saturday Night Live cast member co-stars alongside Ari in the upcoming Wicked film, and he told People he adores everything about her. “She’s an incredibly empathetic, beautiful, feeling person, and that comes through in her music very clearly.” He also explained what about her would make her an ideal partner. “I just think the fact that she’s hilarious, full-out funny. I think that she’s the perfect person for anybody to be around,” Bowen said.

Noah Kahan is teasing fellow musician and friend Olivia Rodrigo ahead of his Saturday Night Live debut performance on December 2. Olivia is making her second appearance on the sketch comedy show the following Saturday. “@oliviarodrigo I promise not to destroy the green room before you get here,” Noah wrote on SNL’s Instagram Story during his takeover of the account on Friday.

Taylor Swift shared a carousel of photos from the London premiere of Beyoncé‘s concert movie, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. Taylor posed with Beyoncé on the red carpet, and even shared a snap with her BFF Blake Lively. “Got invited to London by The Queen,” Taylor wrote on Instagram. “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is in theaters now!!”

Ryan Cabrera is a dad! The “On the Way Down” singer welcomed his first child with wife and WWE star Alexa Bliss on November 27. The new parents announced the news on Instagram Thursday. “Weighing in at 6 pounds, 9 ounces,” Ryan said in a video, “She is 21 inches of fury.”

Greedy for more from Tate McRae? You’re in luck. She’s revealed the track list for her upcoming album, Think Later. The 14-song album arrives Friday, December 8, and includes hits like “greedy” and “exes.”

