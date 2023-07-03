Music notes: Ava Max, Sam Smith & Calvin Harris and more

Ava Max wrapped up her North American tour dates on Friday and posted a thank-you message to fans over the weekend. “What an incredible life changing first tour,” she wrote. “I will cherish these memories forever. I already can’t wait for the next tour. I just wanna give a HUGE thanks to the fans for screaming every single lyric every single night at the top of their lungs… and to everyone involved in creating this masterpiece every night with me.”

Sam Smith and Calvin Harris announced a new collab on Monday called “Desire.” Calvin previewed the song during one of his DJ sets in Ibiza and posted a snippet on TikTok. No word on when it’s officially coming out, but the song is available for presave now.

During Taylor Swift’s Cincinnati show on Friday, a stage malfunction caused her to sprint to her next wardrobe change. “Still swift af boi,” she commented on a fan’s TikTok of her running across the stage.

And speaking of Taylor, the New York Post reports she’s been racking up thousands of dollars in fines because of trash outside her Tribeca townhouse. A rep for Taylor had no comment for the Post.

The music video for Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez’s 2016 duet “We Don’t Talk Anymore” has surpassed 3 billion views on YouTube.

