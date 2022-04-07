Music notes: Avril Lavigne, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello and more

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

﻿Avril Lavigne﻿ is engaged to boyfriend Mod Sun and opened up about her new heart-shaped sparkler, telling ﻿People﻿, “It has the words ‘Hi Icon’ engraved in it, which were the first words he ever said to me. And it has Mod + Avril on the inside.” Avril gushed, “He knew from the very beginning I wanted a heart-shaped diamond because on the day we met, we had matching heart-shaped paved rings on. We’ve worn them every day since, so its only fitting to have a heart-shaped engagement ring. I love it so much.” She said of Mod popping the question, “It was the most perfect, romantic proposal I could ever ask for. We were in Paris on a boat in the Seine River. We had a violin player, champagne and roses.”

Taylor Swift got a “Fancy Like” invitation from Walker Hayes. The country star took to his Instagram Story on Thursday and asked his fans to vote yes or no on this question: “Do we need a Taylor Swift collab on ‘Delorean‘?” Those voting yes outweighed the nays about three to one. Taylor has yet to respond.

﻿Mandy Moore ﻿released “Little Dreams,” her newest song off her ﻿In Real Life ﻿album. Mandy said in a statement about the track, “I wanted to write a song about how a life is comprised of these seemingly mundane moments that ultimately all piece together to form something greater… Those quieter, simpler moments are worth recognizing and celebrating too.”

Don’t forget Camila Cabello‘s TikTok Live concert is tonight, during which she’ll premiere her new album, Familia. The concert starts at 7 p.m. ET. The immersive show uses XR, or Extended Reality, technology that Camila says will create a “fantastical trip through the artist’s mind.”

