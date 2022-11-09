Music notes: Bad Bunny, BTS, Aaron Carter, Halsey, Sia, Luis Fonsi and more

Bad Bunny has been crowned Apple Music’s Artist of the Year for 2022. The streamer lauded his sixth album, Un Verano Sin Ti, for being the most streamed of the year; it is now the biggest Latin album of all time.

Jin is the fifth member of BTS to score a solo hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with “The Astronaut.” The song bowed at number 51 after fans streamed the track 4.9 million times and snapped up 44,000 downloads.

Billboard reports Aaron Carter‘s memoir, An Incomplete Story of an Incomplete Life, comes out November 15. The book was put together by author Andy Symonds, who had interviewed the late singer over the course of three years.

Halsey signed a global publishing deal with BMG, which covers their newly released singles “So Good” and “Stay With Me” — as well as all other songs they release in the future, reports Billboard.

In more Billboard news, Sia‘s “Unstoppable” is number 1 on the Adult Contemporary chart and peaked at number 28 on the Hot 100. The song was part of her 2016 album, This Is Acting, which produced “Cheap Thrills.”

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee‘s “Despacito” has been viewed 8 billion times on YouTube. It’s the most watched video on the platform. Ed Sheeran‘s “Shape Of You” is second, with 5.8 billion views.

Tate McRae covered Katy Perry‘s “The One That Got Away” for BBC Radio 1. Tate shared the video and tweeted, “One of my fav songs.”

