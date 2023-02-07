Music notes: Behati Prinsloo, Selena Gomez, Frankie Jonas and Madonna

Behati Prinsloo was seemingly in on the joke of the Call Her Daddy podcast teasing its next episode and making it seem like Adam Levine was in the hot seat. In a teaser, host Alex Cooper speaks of being a Maroon 5 fan and asks her guest to “discuss the scandal surrounding the infidelity in your marriage.” The camera then pans to Pitch Perfect actor Adam Devine, who has joked about being mistaken for the singer before. Prinsloo commented on the teaser with “LOL.”

Actor Paul Rudd raved about his Only Murders in the Building co-star Selena Gomez, telling Entertainment Tonight, “Selena is great and I’ve worked with Selena, she’s a really good friend of mine. I adore her.” He said being part of the murder comedy series is “the most amazing thing.”

Franklin “﻿Frankie” Jonas released his debut single, “Cocaine,” which offers a glimpse of his struggle with addiction and how he sometimes misses his vices even though he’s clean. He wrote on Instagram, “The song and the video and the piece of myself that I give away with this project.”

Madonna showed off the adult-themed accessories she wore to the Grammy Awards, such as a brooch by Vivienne Westwood that depicts a male’s genitals made of crystals. She also showed off her whip and her bag, which reads, “Insert money here.” She captioned the slideshow, “Respect!”

