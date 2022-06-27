Music notes: Billie Eilish, Coldplay, The Kid LAROI, Maroon 5, Lady Gaga and more

Billie Eilish is the latest celebrity to have a questionable wax figure. Pop Crave shared a photo of the Hollywood Wax Museum’s newest attraction and, well, people aren’t loving it. While some say it looks like a geriatric Billie, others say it reminds them of how Shawn and Marlon Wayans looked in White Chicks.

The Kid LAROI‘s mom is facing a charge of fraud, but his tour is postponing her case. News.com.au reports LAROI’s mom allegedly used a man’s credit card for $850 in cosmetic services in 2018. A hearing is set for July 11.

Chris Martin serenaded the patrons at a British pub with his 2014 hit “A Sky Full of Stars.” Apparently patrons asked the Coldplay frontman to play them a song at The Stag Inn’s piano — and he obliged. The inn shared the cute video on Twitter, adding, “You never know who might pop in for a pint!” They also said Chris is “a lovely man.”

Olivia Rodrigo‘s SOUR has spent 51 weeks in the Billboard 200’s top 10 — becoming this century’s longest-running debut album in the top 10. SOUR has sold over 12 million copies globally.

Maroon 5 may have new music on the way; Adam Levine shared a photo of himself hanging with Marry Me star Maluma at the studio. Adam teased, “World ain’t ready…”

A billionaire must have spent a lot of cash to have Lady Gaga sing at their wedding. The Telegraph reports Gaga performed at hedge fund mogul Alan Howard‘s nuptials in Lake Como, Italy, and says it costs about a million bucks to hire her for private events.

Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra went on a mini vacation to Turks and Caicos and they shared some FOMO-inducing photos of their trip. Check them out on Priyanka’s Instagram.

