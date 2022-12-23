Music notes: Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi, Ava Max, Meghan Trainor and Train

Billie Eilish encouraged her fans to go meat-free in January, also known as Veganuary. The outspoken vegan said in a statement, “By replacing meat consumption with plant-based foods, together we can give the earth a fighting change.”

Lewis Capaldi cannot wait for Christmas and shared a hilarious TikTok of him making a song up on the spot while ringing some bells. “Who’s that coming? Santa’s coming!” he repeats over and over with rising intensity.

New year, new hair! Ava Max has traded in her bright red hair for honey brown locks. The singer shared a selfie to her Instagram Story and remarked, “New season. New Hair.”

Speaking of Ava, she’s counting down the days until her new album, Diamonds & Dancefloors, is released on January 27 and has been hosting a 12-day celebration by releasing a new visualizer every day. She’s released videos for “Dancing’s Done” and “Weapons.”

Meghan Trainor celebrated her birthday with TikToker Chris Olsen and Joshua Bassett, who were all born on December 22. She took to Instagram to share photos of their joint birthday party, where they all wore pink sweatshirts and posed in front of a pile of pink and silver balloons.

﻿Train﻿ frontman ﻿﻿Pat Monahan ﻿﻿saw ﻿Moulin Rouge! and hopes his fans take a trip to see the show. “This show is absolutely incredible and the cast is ridiculously talented. So glad we went. I highly recommend it to everyone who likes anything. Ha. True,” he expressed on Instagram.

