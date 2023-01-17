Music notes: Billie Eilish, Pitbull, Usher, Jennifer Lopez, Kelly Clarkson, Gavin DeGraw and Dua Lipa

Due to overwhelming demand, 300 more theaters will be showing Billie Eilish‘s Live at the O2 movie, which airs one night only on January 27. Tickets are available on the movie’s website.

Pitbull has a new song out this Friday called “Right Or Wrong” that features AYYBO and ero808. He shared a teaser to Instagram that shows his head replaced by a disco ball. “Get ready to be hypnotized!” he warned.

Speaking of Pitbull, he’ll join Christina Aguilera, Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott and others for Usher﻿’s Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas on May 6. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 20, on the event’s official website.

Jennifer Lopez claims she was supposed to take part in that now infamous VMAs kiss with Madonna — not Christina Aguilera. She told E! News she was invited to perform at the 2003 VMAs with Madge and Britney Spears, but she was busy shooting a movie, “So they got Christina to do it.”

Kelly Clarkson guest stars on Tuesday’s episode of The Rookie on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. She shared a teaser of her boarding a hospital elevator and dealing with the major annoyance of going nowhere because the cast keeps jumping in before the doors fully close.

Gavin DeGraw shared a video of him performing a duet of “Follow Through” with country singer Kelsea Ballerini. Posting to Instagram, he wrote, “Duet vibes. We should do this more.” Kelsea wrote back, “Yes, we’ve only been talking about it for years! let’s do it.”

Dua Lipa is again fanning theories she’s giving acting a go by sharing a photo of her with Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar. She shared the image as part of her “24hrs in Madrid” montage on Instagram.

