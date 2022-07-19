Music notes: Billie Eilish, Post Malone, The Kid LAROI, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, Ed Sheeran and more

Billie Eilish is back to work on new music with her brother, Finneas. NME reports they hit up the recording studio right after Billie finished the European part of her Happier Than Ever world tour. This comes after the “bad guy” singer said she wants to release a new album sometime next year.

﻿Post Malone ﻿teamed up with ﻿The Kid LAROI﻿ for a new performance of “Wasting Angels,” which is part of ﻿Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache: A VR Experience. The two perform on a misty stage while bathed in white and blue light. The complete concert can be accessed as part of Horizon Worlds or on Facebook via VR.

Is Dua Lipa joining the DC Extended Universe as its Mistress of Magic? CBR reports she’s in talks to star as the magician Zatanna Zatara in the next DCEU movie. It was first reported in March 2021 that the DECU was making a standalone movie about Zatanna, with director Emerald Fennell set to write the script.

Sam Smith celebrated the third anniversary of their song “How Do You Sleep.” Taking to Instagram, Sam shared a video of them singing the hit and captioned it, “I wrote this song at a really hard time in my life. I’m so happy that three years on, it still makes me feel the same way.”

Ed Sheeran and Russ will release “Are You Entertained,” which samples the iconic line Russell Crowe belted out in Gladiator. Russ also teased the CGI-animated music video, out Friday, which shows him and Ed as knights riding through the forest and entertaining a colosseum of people.

MTV is launching Merch Masters, a new series where competitors must design merchandise for stars like Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, Machine Gun Kelly and more. The series premieres Thursday, July 21, on MTV’s YouTube.

