Music notes: Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Spice Girls and more

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford made their red carpet debut as a couple over the weekend. The two attended the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and wore coordinating Gucci pajamas. They were first spotted together last month, sparking online discussion about their age difference – Billie is 20 and Jesse is 31.

Ahead of the midterm elections on Tuesday, Selena Gomez is endorsing Beto O’Rourke for Texas governor. “I had the pleasure of meeting @betoorourke a few years ago and was so impressed by him,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “For those of you in my home state of Texas, please vote for him!”

The Spice Girls reunited over the weekend to celebrate Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell Horner’s 50th birthday. Victoria Beckham, aka “Posh Spice,” posted pictures from the night on her Instagram Story. The only one apparently missing from the festivities was Mel B, aka “Scary Spice.”

Country icon Dolly Parton confirmed she’s a Swiftie over the weekend. In an interview with Access Hollywood at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday, the legend congratulated Taylor on becoming the first artist to claim all 10 songs atop the Billboard Hot 100. “I think she’s spectacular, great writer and I love how she presents herself; she’s always been such pro and I’ve admired her all these years,” Dolly said of Taylor.

Britney Spears revealed in a lengthy Instagram caption on Sunday that she apparently suffers from nerve damage. She said she often wakes up with numbness in her hands and pins and needles on the right side of her body. Britney added that when she dances, she doesn’t feel the pain.

