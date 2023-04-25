Music notes: Blackpink, Harry Styles and more

Blackpink still can’t quite believe they headlined Coachella. “Still feels surreal that we did this! Thank you @coachella for having us!” Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo and Rosé wrote on the group’s Instagram Story Tuesday. “And to all BLINKs out there, we could’ve never done this without you guys. We are forever grateful. Thank you again for these unforgettable two weeks and hope to see you all again!”

When Pink appeared as a guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show back in February, the two signed a soundwave art piece of their song “Broken & Beautiful” to be auctioned off for charity. The artwork, created by Tim Wakefield, raised $60,000 to benefit No Kid Hungry. Meanwhile, Pink is set to be honored as a No Kid Hungry Champion at the Los Angeles No Kid Hungry Dinner on Thursday.

Harry Styles’ beauty line Pleasing just launched a new “micro-collection” called Pollinators. The collection contains five new nail polish shades and four new apparel items. It’s described on the website as a “colorful celebration of that certain breed of ferocious optimism that blossoms at this time of year and swells as the summer months draw in.”

Another Katy Perry video has been added to YouTube’s Billion Views Club. “Wide Awake” has surpassed the 1 billion views mark, joining Katy’s five other videos in the club: “Roar,” “Dark Horse,” “Firework,” “Hot n Cold” and “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.).”

