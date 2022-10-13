Music notes: BLACKPINK, Harry Styles, Ellie Goulding, Halsey, Megan Thee Stallion and Adam Levine

BLACKPINK is getting ready to go on tour and shared a video of them hard at work rehearsing for the Born Pink trek. The girl group shared a behind-the-scenes video to their YouTube, but left fans guessing about the dance moves they’ll unveil during their global jaunt.

Harry Styles continues to make Billboard history by sending three songs off his Harry’s House album into the Pop Airplay chart’s top 10. He is the first male artist to have three simultaneous top 10s on the chart.

﻿Ellie Goulding ﻿took home Ally of the Year at the Attitude Awards. She wrote on Instagram, “I believe that it is the minimum of human decency to allow people to be their true selves, love who they love and do both things without harm, danger or oppression.” She called for more people to “step up” to protect LGBT rights.

Halsey is coming out with a new Amazon Original version of their song “So Good,” which is now available to stream free for Amazon customers. The remastered track features a live orchestra.

Marvel had a response to fans who complained about ﻿She-Hulk ﻿twerking with ﻿Megan Thee Stallion﻿ and wrote on Instagram, “Let’s get t’werk,” along with a tongue out emoji. Marvel also posted a lengthy video of star Tatiana Maslany and Megan goofing off and twerking it out on set. Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

You can live in ﻿Adam Levine﻿’s old New York City apartment if you have $6.29 million on hand. New York Post reports the co-op is located in the ritzy SoHo area of Manhattan. Adam lived in the two-bedroom loft with wife Behati Prinsloo from 2014 to 2016.

