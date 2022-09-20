Music notes: BLACKPINK, Justin Timberlake, Megan Thee Stallion, BTS, Madonna and more

If you missed it, BLACKPINK performed “Shut Down” last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Lisa, Rosé, Jisoo and Jennie are promoting their newly released sophomore album, BORN PINK.

﻿Justin Timberlake ﻿sent love to ﻿Jimmy Fallon﻿, who turned 48 on Monday. The Grammy winner saluted Fallon on his Instagram Story, writing, “My phone could never capture the beauty of your aura. I can’t imagine my feed without you. You complete me.” Justin signed it “from your Instagram boyfriend.”

Speaking of Fallon, the late night host is going viral for his manic-opening monologue, where he tried deciphering all the Easter eggs Taylor Swift possibly left for her upcoming Midnights album.

Megan Thee Stallion is also heading to late night as one of the newly announced hosts of Saturday Night Live. Variety reports the “Sweetest Pie” rapper will make her hosting debut on October 15 and will also serve as the musical guest.

﻿BTS﻿ will stream their concert — ﻿BTS in BUSAN﻿ — October 15 on the global platform Weverse. The septet will take over Busan Asaid Main Stadium, and the streaming platform is already gearing up to host tons of fan traffic.

Madonna released the music video for her “Hung Up” remix with Dominican rapper Tokischa. True to Madonna fashion, the clip is ultra-racy and features the two sensually cozying up and taking over a night club.

Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra took their baby daughter Malti on her first vacation to New York City. Priyanka shared snaps to her Instagram of them gazing out of the window and was sure to keep her little one’s face hidden.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde brushed off breakup rumors by attending a screening of their movie Don’t Worry Darling together in New York City. People reports the two didn’t pose together on the red carpet.

