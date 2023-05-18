Music notes: BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Ava Max and more

Are two of your favorite K-pop stars dating? Jennie from BLACKPINK and V from BTS were spotted holding hands in Paris this week. A video of their seemingly romantic stroll was posted by a French journalist on TikTok. Dating rumors have been swirling about the two since last year.

Ava Max and Tiësto are performing at the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Formula 1 race later this year, along with rock band Foo Fighters. They’ll be taking the stage following the events of the race’s final day on November 26.

Lady Gaga posted a new TikTok video showing off her Haus Labs Le Monster lip crayon shades, set to the tune of Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj‘s “Princess Diana.” “These NEUTRALS are HOT LIKE THIS RECORD,” she captioned the post.

An exclusive vinyl of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is now available for preorder at Target. The Lilac Marble vinyl set includes three LPs, collectible album cover and sleeves, never-before-seen photos and more. Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) comes out July 7.

The cause of death has been revealed for S Club 7 member Paul Cattermole, who passed away in April at age 46, just weeks after the group announced a reunion tour. He died of natural causes, according to Sky News.

