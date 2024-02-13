Music notes: BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Kylie Minogue and more

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is joining the cast of White Lotus season 3, Variety reports. So far, her role on the HBO series is being kept a secret, but we know the season will be taking place in Lisa’s native Thailand. The role marks Lisa’s first acting job, and she’ll be credited using her birth name, Lalisa Manobal. Fellow BLACKPINK member Jennie also made her acting debut on an HBO show, 2023’s The Idol.

Kylie Minogue is receiving a major honor at the BRIT Awards. Billboard reports she’ll be receiving the Global Icon award at this year’s ceremony on March 2. The Aussie singer is also up for Best International Artist and will be performing at the show. “I am beyond thrilled to be honored with the Global Icon Award and to be joining a roll call of such incredible artists,” Kylie said in a statement, in part.

Niall Horan’s Live from Spotify Studios concert is now available as a digital album. The album, recorded at New York’s Power Station in June ahead of the release of Niall’s third album, The Show, features his entire 11-song acoustic set. A clear vinyl edition of Live from Spotify Studios comes out May 17.

Rumored couple Sabrina Carpenter and Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan were spotted dining together Friday night at Nobu in Los Angeles and then again at another LA restaurant on Monday night. People mag has the pics.

