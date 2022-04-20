Music notes: Bruno Mars, GAYLE, Calvin Harris, Dove Cameron and more

Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Bruno Mars‘ “That’s What I Like” music video has surpassed two billion YouTube views. The 2019 hit joins Bruno’s 2010’s “The Lazy Song” and 2014’s “Uptown Funk,” both of which also have over two billion views.

GAYLE released the angsty music video for “sleeping with my friends,” which sees the teenager facing her issues head-on.

Calvin Harris announced his first album in five years: Funk Wav Bounces Vol.2. The Scottish DJ teased on Twitter Wednesday, “Summer ’22.”

Dove Cameron put a twist on Lil Nas X‘s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” when performing on BBC Radio’s Live Lounge. She changed the pronouns to keep the song queer, such as “Champagne and drinking with your friends/ You live in the dark, girl, I cannot pretend.” The “Boyfriend” singer identifies as queer.

BTS is reviving The BTS Recipe cooking show. HYBE, who reps the band, shared a YouTube teaser, announcing, “Cook with BTS and learn Korean phrases on BTS Recipes in KOREAN!” The Grammy winners will cook traditional Korean food.

Speaking of cooking, Ellie Goulding appeared on The Great British Bake Off to raise awareness for Stand Up to Cancer and made Sir David Attenborough ﻿out of a biscuit. Despite thinking her decorating work made the legendary broadcaster look like he was “on acid,” she triumphed, and scored a coveted handshake from judge Paul Hollywood.

Joe Jonas teased a new DNCE song, believed to be titled “MOVE!,” with the help of wife Sophie Turner. Sophie tries backing down the driveway, but Joe decides to do a hilarious dance for her to watch on her rear-view camera.

Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello teamed for a Dance Moms-inspired TikTok promoting the latter’s new album, Familia — complete with fake martinis and dramatic laughter.

