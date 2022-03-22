Music Notes: BTS, Britney & more

ABC via Getty Images

Ever since Wordle became the most popular thing on your aunt’s Facebook feed, fans of various musicians have created custom versions based on the five-letter guessing came, such as the Taylor Swift-focused Taylordle and Weezer‘s Weezle. Now, BTS fans have their very own version, reports Billboard. Called BTS Heardle, it gives fans seven tries to guess the BTS song of the day, based on lyrics and snippets.

Britney Spears is giving fans another look at her home, via footage she posted on Instagram showing her tennis courts and flowering trees and bushes nearby. “I’ve been pretty modest about my home…it’s actually pretty beautiful !!!” she writes, adding, “It’s a great feeling to not be on total trauma control guarding your heart all the time !!! It’s funny how nature is surprisingly healing…”

Is Adam Lambert looking for New York City base? The New York Post reports that the singer and Queen frontman was seen touring a new luxury condo complex in Manhattan’s West Chelsea neighborhood, where two-bedroom units range from $3.65 million to $5.19 million. The swanky building features an infrared sauna, 75-foot pool, meditation room, hot tub and cold plunge pool, massage and steam rooms, game room, library and media lounge.

Paula Abdul has been announced as the headliner of the White Party Global Palm Springs’ Sunday T-Dance, one of the world’s largest gay circuit party events, scheduled for Sunday, May 1 near California’s Palm Springs Convention Center. “I am putting together an energetic show for you and can’t wait to join everyone in the desert for this celebration,” says Paula in a statement.

