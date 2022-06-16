Music notes: Coldplay, Dove Cameron, John Legend, Britney Spears, Meghan Trainor and Harry Styles

﻿Coldplay is the 11th act in history to make over $1 billion in touring revenues, reports Billboard. The group achieved that milestone after finishing their North American leg of the Music of the Spheres tour. Coldplay has been touring almost nonstop for over 20 years, which is why they were able to achieve this ultra-rare feat.

Is Dove Cameron about to pull a Halsey? The “Boyfriend” singer took to TikTok to share a video of her “waiting (im)patiently for my label to give me the go ahead to drop my next single” and teased she should “just leak it anyway.” Dove says her new song, “Breakfast,” will drop on June 24.

John Legend turned the tables on his label by forcing them to do TikTok videos. He went around the office and asked workers what song of his they’re currently jamming to. A marketing manager then leaked the title of one of his new songs, “Honey.” He joked, “I was not forced to make this TikTok.”

Oops, she did it again! Britney Spears deactivated her Instagram for a second time. It is unknown when she’ll return.

Meghan Trainor teased more of her song “Bad For Me,” revealing it features artist Teddy Swims. She took to Instagram to share more of her single, which is about a toxic relationship, and previewed a portion of Teddy’s verse.

Harry Styles shouted out his old teacher who attended his concert in Manchester, England, reports Manchester Evening News. Harry told Mrs. Vernon, “I just want to thank you for everything in those formative years,” and joked to the audience, “Can you imagine dealing with me when I was 4?” Harry said it meant “a lot” to see his old educator in the crowd and told her, “I’m dedicating this next song to you.”

