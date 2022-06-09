Music notes: Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Elton John and more

Demi Lovato‘s “Sorry Not Sorry” is the newest member of Spotify’s Billions Club. Announcing the feat on their Instagram Story, Demi told their fans they loved them for streaming their 2017 single over 1 billion times.

Camila Cabello showed how she made her creepy “Psychofreak” music video that featured Willow. “We decided to make a room which kind of felt like a waiting room. I liked the idea of the whole video being stuck in this one small but infinite space,” Camila revealed, adding she wanted the video to feel “disorientating.”

﻿Ed Sheeran﻿ is still the official shirt sponsor of the Ipswich Town Football Club. The jerseys have been promoting his Mathematics Tour logo since the 2021-22 season, reports FanNation Futbol. Ed is a diehard Ipswich fan.

Dua Lipa owes Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang a matching tattoo. He called her out on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Kimmel. Apparently Dua proposed the idea of matching tats when she was on SNL but never followed through. Yang lamented, “I feel like she’s blowing me off … Dua. It was your idea.”

Speaking of Dua, her “Cold Heart” collab with﻿ Elton John﻿ reached a new personal best on ﻿Billboard﻿’s Hot Dance/Electronic songs chart — its 34th week at #1. It now has the second-longest run atop the chart, besting “The Middle” by﻿ Zedd﻿ and﻿ Maren Morris﻿. Marshmello and Bastille‘s “Happier” is in first place with 69 weeks atop the chart.

﻿Justin Timberlake﻿ and SZA are among the headliners of Pharrell Williams‘ Something in the Water Festival, which takes place June 17 through June 19 in Washington, D.C. Usher, Calvin Harris, Lil Baby and ﻿Silk Sonic﻿’s﻿ Anderson .Paa﻿k﻿ will also perform during the Juneteenth weekend event, as well as Latin superstar J Balvin. The show will be streamed live on Amazon Music.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.