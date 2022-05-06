Music notes: DNCE, Kelly Clarkson and BTS

ABC

DNCE jumped on the Lizzo craze that’s taking over TikTok, dancing along to her hit “About Damn Time.” The trio tried busting out the moves and cheered with three solo cups at the end. Of course, the group was celebrating the arrival of their new song, “MOVE.”

Kelly Clarkson channeled Christina Aguilera on her daytime talk show, belting out the 2002 hit “Beautiful.” The ladies go way back, with Xtina penning Kelly’s standout track “Miss Independent.” Both songs went head to head at the Grammys, with “Beautiful” winning Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 2004.

BTS has announced that their new single, “Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment),” is on the way. The track will be the first single off their forthcoming album, Proof, both of which arrive on June 10. Their label, Big Hit, also teased the single’s artwork, but have held off on giving fans a taste of the upcoming track.

Fans think ﻿Taylor Swift﻿ is dropping her version of ﻿Speak Now﻿ and ﻿1989﻿ ﻿﻿at the same time, thanks to the new “Old Taylor” merchandise line she dropped Thursday. Taylor also posted on Instagram, “I’m currently reliving the 1989 tour in my head and spiraling.” She has yet to confirm or deny if that’s the case.

