Music notes: Doja Cat, Post Malone, Lizzo & more

Doja Cat is still warring with fans who aren’t down with her new shaved-head-and-eyebrows style. On Sunday, she posted a NSFW tweet that read, in part, “I won a grammy and traveled the f**king globe i’ve had a #1 and i went platinum. I make hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look f**kable for you…go f**k yourselves.”

Want to class up your next game of beer pong? Post Malone‘s World Pong League game set is now available from Walmart and Amazon. You can watch a commercial on Posty’s Instagram showing him using the new set to make an epic shot.

After Lizzo raised eyebrows with photos of herself dressed as a bride, she’s dropped the video for her new song “2 Be Loved (I Am Ready),” in which she leaves herself at the altar and hits the road, still in her wedding clothes. She fantasizes about hooking up with model Tyson Beckford, but ends up partying with her girls in the desert.

Sabrina Carpenter will launch her emails i can’t send tour, in support of her new album by that name, this fall. It kicks off October 1 in Baltimore, Maryland, and is scheduled to wrap up October 16 in San Francisco. Tickets are available via Sabrina’s website starting August 19 at 10 a.m. local time.

On Sunday, Nick Jonas‘s wife, Priyanka, posted several photos of their baby girl, Malti: one showed her lying on a blanket while the couple’s three dogs watched. “All my babies. Perfect Sunday,” she captioned the shot on her Instagram Story. She also shared a photo of Malti wearing a onesie reading, “Protected by Gino, Diana and Panda” — the names of the pooches. Malti’s face was covered in both images.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.