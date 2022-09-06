Music notes: Dove Cameron, BLACKPINK, The Chainsmokers, Selena Gomez, Harry Styles and more

Dove Cameron is rocking a new hairstyle: blunt mini bangs. The “Boyfriend” singer showed off her new ‘do on Instagram, captioning the reveal, “we can talk about it in the morning.”

Selena Gomez shared a few bloopers from her Selena + Chef series. Two clips shows Gordon Ramsay accusing her of lighting her food on fire and swearing at her in exasperation. Overall, it looks like Selena has a severe case of the dropsies all season and messes up her fair share of dishes.

BLACKPINK announced you can begin buying tickets to their Born Pink tour on Friday, September 16, on their official website.

The Chainsmokers helped launch Roblox’s new platform, called Festival Tycoon. The new feature is a nonstop artist experience. To celebrate the launch, the singers will perform a fully motion-captured performance on Friday starting at 4 p.m. PT, with encore shows airing all weekend.

Harry Styles released a behind-the-scenes look at his “Late Night Talking” music video, which takes a peek at him snarling traffic in London while cruising around on that giant metal bed.

The ever-fashionable Mariah Carey learned the hard way why wearing heels to an amusement park is a bad idea. Sharing photos of her hanging out with twins Moroccan and Monroe, the hitmaker captioned, “Had the best time at [Ohio’s Cedar Point Amusement Park]! Never again with the heels though!”

Katy Perry‘s little girl turned 2! Katy and Orlando Bloom celebrated their toddler’s birthday with a multitiered Elmo-themed birthday cake, which they showed off on their Instagram Stories. Daisy’s birthday was August 26.

Sam Smith is teaming up with Kim Petras for “Unholy,” a dance track coming out September 16. Sam said in a release the song is about “liberating oneself from the clutches of others’ secrets.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.