Music notes: Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande and more

Dua Lipa is thrilled that the Motion Picture Academy has put “Dance the Night” on the shortlist of the 15 compositions eligible for a Best Original Song Oscar nomination. “This Barbie has made the Oscars 2024 shortlist with ‘Dance The Night,'” Dua wrote on Instagram. “thank you to @theacademy !!!! What a dreaaaam!!!!”

Ariana Grande gave her boyfriend Ethan Slater a shout-out via her Christmas decorations. The singer shared a carousel of pictures to Instagram on December 21, including one of an ornament depicting a can of Spam hanging from a green garland. The nod is a reference to the Broadway revival of Spamalot, in which Ethan currently stars.

Patrick Mahomes has nothing but good things to say about Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback spoke about his teammate Travis Kelce‘s relationship with Taylor in a CBS Mornings interview on December 22. “She’s top-tier at her profession, and to see how she drives and she becomes that — dude, it’s really cool to hear about and to see,” Patrick said. “She’s just part of Chiefs Kingdom … and she’s part of the team.”

BLACKPINK fans, you can experience the BORN PINK world tour finale show like never before in the new virtual reality experience BLACKPINK: A VR Encore. The show premieres in Meta Horizon Worlds on Tuesday, December 26. You can also see the K-pop superstars in replays of the concert in Meta Horizon Worlds throughout the month of January.

Ingrid Michelson is poking fun at post-holiday blues in a new parody song. Duetting with Tom McGovern, Ingrid sings about how people feel when Christmas is over, and they can no longer watch Elf or drink pumpkin spice-flavored beverages: “Now what?/What do we do with our lives?/This sucks/Can we just sit here and cry?/We were so happy in the morning, but the magic’s run out/So now what?/What the f*** do we now?”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.