Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Katy Perry & more

August 24 was a big day for Ed Sheeran: He announced the September 29 release of his new album, Autumn Variations. He also celebrated the birthday of late British music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards, who died suddenly in 2022. He posted a photo of his pal on his Instagram Story, writing, “Happy birthday bro, we miss you every day x.”

Katy Perry is celebrating the 13th anniversary of her hit album Teenage Dream. The singer shared some throwback photos and video on Instagram to mark the occasion, captioning the post “today #TeenageDream becomes a teen.” Released August 24, 2010, Teenage Dream is only the second album in history, and the first by a woman, to have five #1 singles. The other was Michael Jackson’s Bad.

Adam Levine’s model wife, Behati Prinsloo, is giving fans a glimpse into the couple’s family life, sharing a new carousel of photos on Instagram. The photos include shots of the Maroon 5 star onstage, two of their daughters on a rock climbing wall and video of their baby’s legs in a Beastie Boys onesie.

Jennifer Lopez is showing off her newest look. The singer posted some photos to Instagram, revealing blond highlights. She captioned the shots, “Still got me looking like the baddest…,” tagging the clothing brand A.L.C.

Daughtry has shared the video for their latest single, “Artificial,” their first original song in over two years. Chris Daughtry says the video “is about the potential nightmare that AI could become,” but adds that “the heart and soul of humanity and the ability to feel love, sadness, and compassion can never be replaced.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.