Music notes: Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and more

Ed Sheeran‘s new song “Eyes Closed” has become his 14th U.K. number one single. According to the Official Singles Chart, only The Beatles and Elvis have topped the charts more times. Ed is tied with two other artists for third place.

Former American Idol winner Phillip Phillips is making a comeback with a new song and a new album. “SURPRISE! My first album in 5 years, Drift Back, is coming to you June 9th,” he wrote on social media. “This album holds some of my favorite songs I’ve ever written, including the new single ‘Before I Loved You.'”

Fans have a new Taylor Swift theory. They think the T-shirts she’s wearing on tour are teasing Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). According to Vulture, she wore two shirts that had specific letters bolded in red, leading fans to believe she’s slowing spelling out the album title. Is it a stretch, or are the Swifties onto something? Remains to be seen.

Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas posed for photos with their baby girl, Malti, on Friday outside the airport in Mumbai, India. This marks Malti’s second public appearance since she was born via surrogate in January 2022.

