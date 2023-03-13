Music notes: Ellie Goulding, BTS’ J-Hope, Billie Eilish and more

Ellie Goulding got a chuckle out of fans taking issue with the artwork for her new single “Miracle,” in which she has no eyebrows. She shared a comment from someone who says they aren’t a fan anymore because of the look. She captioned the Instagram Story, “Triggered by my eyebrows.”

﻿BTS﻿’ ﻿J-Hope ﻿is the first member of the band with a song that made it into the top 40 in the U.K. music charts. ﻿Billboard﻿ said his song “On The Street,” which features J. Cole, is #37 on the Official U.K. Singles Chart.

J-Hope also performed a medley of BTS’ “Butter” and “Dynamite” on the South Korean show The Seasons – Jay Park’s Drive﻿. He also sang “On The Street,” as well as music from his Jack In The Box album.

Billie Eilish debuted her new “triple white” Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers on Instagram. The white shoes arrive March 22 on her official store, and will become available on select retailers and apps the following day.

Even Ed Sheeran has trouble singing sometimes. He shared the multiple outtakes he recorded to help announce his new song “Eyes Closed,” which arrives next week. The singer joked, “I got to grade 5 piano and swapped to guitar.” The TikTok video sees him becoming more agitated after every mistake.

Activist Malala Yousafzai responded to the awkward viral moment of her being asked at the Oscars if Harry Styles really spit on Chris Pine﻿. Sharing a clip of her telling host Jimmy Kimmel she only talks about peace, Malala captioned it, “Treat people with kindness” — which is one of Harry’s songs.

Adele is seemingly on team Shakira. Us Weekly said Adele told the crowd during the Saturday showing of her Las Vegas residency, “Oh, I saw her performance on Jimmy Fallon last night … Her ex-husband’s in trouble!”

