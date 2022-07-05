Music notes: Ellie Goulding, J-Hope, Jungkook, Ariana Grande, Noah Cyrus and Pink

﻿Ellie Goulding ﻿is ready to release new music. She announced her new song “Easy Lover,” which features Big Sean, will come out July 15. “This wee song has been a long time coming. It has had many lives and moments behind the scenes,” she teased.

BTS‘ J-Hope shared a creepy teaser for his debut album, Jack in the Box. The video, which shows the toy cranking away before a jester-like doll springs up, contains a new song snippet. “Are you just going to stay in the box?” he captioned it.

Speaking of BTS, Jungkook shared a behind-the-scenes video of how he made “Left and Right” with Charlie Puth. The singer revealed his “main concern” was that their voices wouldn’t mesh together — and he’s very happy his fears were proven wrong.

﻿Ariana Grande﻿﻿ is the first female artist to have seven songs reach one billion Spotify streams each after “Positions” reached that milestone. “Thank you my sweets,” Ari raved when a fan shared the news. “i love you i’m thinking of you.”

﻿Noah Cyrus﻿ revealed she was addicted to Xanax and has been recovering since 2020. She told ﻿Rolling Stone﻿ ﻿﻿she was 18 when her then-boyfriend got her hooked and her career made it easy for her to get more. Noah said she wanted to sober up in 2020 so she could put her family first.

﻿Pink ﻿teased that she has new music on the way after tangling with online haters. She landed in a firestorm after telling those who support the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade to never listen to her music again. “When they tell you to ‘shut up and sing’…. Okay then,” Pink

