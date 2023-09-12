Music notes: Fergie, Taylor Swift and more

Fergie showed support for her ex-husband, Josh Duhamel, in the recent announcement that his wife, Audra Mari, is pregnant. “I am truly happy for you guys,” Fergie commented on the couple’s joint Instagram announcement. Fergie and Duhamel share one son, Axl, who is 10. “Axl can’t wait to be a big brother,” Fergie continued.

It’s nice to have a friend, as Taylor Swift sings. Or, in this case, six friends. Swift went out to dinner with a famous group of pals in NYC on Monday, September 11. Who was a part of this squad, you ask? She was accompanied by friends Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum.

One lucky fan can win a trip for two to see Katy Perry‘s Las Vegas residency, Play. Perry posted about the opportunity on her Instagram Story, where she explained fans can enter to win tickets to her Halloween show at Resorts World Theatre on October 31, along with roundtrip airfare, a two-night hotel stay, and meet and greet passes.

Ever wanted to dress like Rita Ora? Now’s your chance to steal her style. Primark has teamed up with the singer for an exclusive Rita Ora x Primark collection. The pieces were designed with Ora’s personal style in mind and will appear in all Primark stores on September 19.

You can get your first taste of Sia‘s new song “Gimme Love” now: She’s posted a snippet of the upbeat track on Instagram. The song itself is out Wednesday, September 13, at 12 p.m. ET. Sia’s last studio album was 2016’s This Is Acting, which includes her viral TikTok hit “Unstoppable.” Since then, she’s released the popular 2017 holiday album Everyday Is Christmas and the 2021 soundtrack to her controversial movie Music.

