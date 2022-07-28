Music notes: Halsey, ZAYN, Lizzo, Britney Spears, Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga and Justin Timberlake

Halsey revealed their favorite song of all time is “Gasoline” and their favorite country to tour is Brazil. The singer made these big revelations while previewing their af94 makeup line in a TikTok tutorial with Meredith Duxbury.

New hair, who’s this? ZAYN is not only growing out his hair, he also dyed it a blush pink. The “Pillowtalk” singer debuted his new look on Instagram. Fans are loving it!

Lizzo challenged her followers’ “pause game” when spilling tea on celebrities. She did the phone flip trend on TikTok, where she has to flash a picture of a person to answer a question, such as “collab u turned down.” Fans say Lizzo flipped her phone too fast because no one has made out her answers.

Britney Spears says she visited her first bar ever, according to her new Instagram Story. “So glad they took my rights away for 13 years to have a cocktail,” she sarcastically wrote. She said of her first bar experience that she felt “sophisticated,” and showed off her fancy drink and appetizer.

Lady Gaga has a new song — kind of. She teased her new lip line “Atomic Shake & Bake” on TikTok and recorded a weird jingle to go along with it about how everyone is baking pies, but her focus is on “lips, cheeks, eyes.”

Ed Sheeran revealed how the opening notes of his new song with Russ, “Are You Entertained,” were made, which is just him humming pitched up an octave. He shared the whole editing process in an Instagram video.

Seems like every celebrity is vacationing in Italy these days and Justin Timberlake is no different. People reports the “Mirrors” singer and wife Jessica Biel are splashing around in Sardinia.

